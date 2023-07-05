E-bikes business opens in Utica

Starved Rock E-Bike Rentals and Sales opens this month in Utica.

The electric bikes will be available for rental at Jamie’s Outpost, 602 Clark St. Opening day is tentatively set for Saturday, July 8. A total of 15 bikes will be available for rent and rental time is for one, two, four or eight hours.

The bikes travel 10 to 20 mph and 20 to 50 mph with pedal assist and would be ideal for a ride on the Illinois and Michigan Canal towpath.

“Our goal is to give people a unique opportunity to see the beauty of Utica and the rest of Starved Rock Country,” the business posted to its Facebook page.

The family behind Starved Rock E-Bike is Steve and Kimberly Flynn, who started The Cliffs Off Road Park in Marseilles in 2004 and sold in 2020. Their son, Corban Flynn, and daughter-in-law, Allyson, managed Zip Chicago/The Cliffs Off Road Park from 2012-2021. Corban and Allyson’s son, Conner, helped run Zip Chicago and Marksman Archery Tag for many years. The family likes biking and the outdoors.

For more information, visit starvedrockebikes.com.