OSF provides home medical services

The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis began their Mission in the home and OSF Home Care Services will continue that tradition, the hospital chain said in a news release.

OSF offers a choice for those who want care from their own homes.

OSF Home Care provides home health and hospice services, home medical equipment, a home infusion pharmacy and offers a diabetic supply program.

OSF Home Medical Equipment, 1614 E. Norris Drive, Ottawa, has oxygen, CPAP, BiPAP machines, mobility equipment and personal medication systems. This retail location is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached by calling 877-795-0416.

The local OSF Home Health and Hospice office is located at 4106 Veterans Drive in Ottawa. Call weekdays 815-433-6090 for more information.

Learn more about OSF Home Care Services at osfhealthcare.org/services/home-care.