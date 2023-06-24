Illinois Valley college graduates, 2023 spring semester

The following students from the Illinois Valley graduated from their respective colleges in the spring of 2023.

Bob Jones University

Marta Childers, of Oglesby.

Cedarville University

Emily Kennell, of Wenona; Winifred Wilcox, of Marseilles.

Central College

Peyton Hammerich, of Peru; Hallie Taets, of Princeton.

University of Dubuque

Olivia Vergamini, of Princeton.

University of Iowa

Austin Phillips, of Princeton; Brett Dresbach, of Streator; Curt Fitzgerald, of Mendota; Gabrielle Morrow, of Ladd; Gracyn Tabor, of Oglesby; Haley Cioni, of Granville; Hannah Yerly, of Peru; Jack Massey, of Mendota; Katherine Anderson, of LaMoille; Kirsten Sibbaluca, of Dalzell; Makenna Curtis, of Ottawa; Megan Kneebone, of Mendota; Molly Harris, of Ottawa.

Iowa State University

Brooke Lee, of LaMoille; Matthew Haas, of La Salle; Makayla Reese, of La Salle; Ashley Pacholski, of Masreilles; Jacob Schrik, of Ottawa; Raven Stevens, of Peru; Rachel Nelson, of Seneca; Logan Colter, of Streator; Ashleigh O’Brien, of Walnut; Luke Jaquet, of Toluca; Nicole Carlone, of Princeton; Christian Parry, of Princeton; Noah Johnson, of Manlius.

Marquette University

Brooke Carroll, of Mendota; Jaci Cain, of Peru; Austin Torri, of DePue; Ethan Borelli, of Ladd.

McKendree University

Breanna Lynn Sampo, of Cedar Point; Meka Symone Elmore, of Streator.

Millikin University

Bailey Banks, of Ottawa; Logan Scalf, of Sandwich; Caroline Welte, of Sandwich; Sarah Ness, of Sandwich.

North Iowa Area Community College

Myles Ephraim Tucker, of Streator.

St. Ambrose University

Grace Schmitz, of Streator; Evelyn Biggins, of Ottawa; Victoria Tieman, of Princeton; Haiven Baker, of Streator; Elizabeth Vaninger, of Ottawa; Olivia Wright, of Peru; Mary Rose Prosinski, of Peru; Isadelle Losoya, of Streator; Fintan Kelleher, of Princeton.

Trine University

Juliana Kitzmann, of Marseilles.

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Reiss Buettner, of Mendota; Maren Wise, of Mendota.

York College of Pennsylvania

Ashley Marie, of Cedar Point.

The following students from the Illinois Valley graduated in the winter of 2022.

Radford University

Nora Lynn Villarreal, of Tonica.

Upper Iowa University

Rachel Testin, of Utica.