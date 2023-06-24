Illinois Valley college graduates, 2023 spring semester

The following students from the Illinois Valley graduated from their respective colleges in the spring of 2023.
Bob Jones University
Marta Childers, of Oglesby.
Cedarville University
Emily Kennell, of Wenona; Winifred Wilcox, of Marseilles.
Central College
Peyton Hammerich, of Peru; Hallie Taets, of Princeton.
University of Dubuque
Olivia Vergamini, of Princeton.
University of Iowa
Austin Phillips, of Princeton; Brett Dresbach, of Streator; Curt Fitzgerald, of Mendota; Gabrielle Morrow, of Ladd; Gracyn Tabor, of Oglesby; Haley Cioni, of Granville; Hannah Yerly, of Peru; Jack Massey, of Mendota; Katherine Anderson, of LaMoille; Kirsten Sibbaluca, of Dalzell; Makenna Curtis, of Ottawa; Megan Kneebone, of Mendota; Molly Harris, of Ottawa.
Iowa State University
Brooke Lee, of LaMoille; Matthew Haas, of La Salle; Makayla Reese, of La Salle; Ashley Pacholski, of Masreilles; Jacob Schrik, of Ottawa; Raven Stevens, of Peru; Rachel Nelson, of Seneca; Logan Colter, of Streator; Ashleigh O’Brien, of Walnut; Luke Jaquet, of Toluca; Nicole Carlone, of Princeton; Christian Parry, of Princeton; Noah Johnson, of Manlius.
Marquette University
Brooke Carroll, of Mendota; Jaci Cain, of Peru; Austin Torri, of DePue; Ethan Borelli, of Ladd.
McKendree University
Breanna Lynn Sampo, of Cedar Point; Meka Symone Elmore, of Streator.
Millikin University
Bailey Banks, of Ottawa; Logan Scalf, of Sandwich; Caroline Welte, of Sandwich; Sarah Ness, of Sandwich.
North Iowa Area Community College
Myles Ephraim Tucker, of Streator.
St. Ambrose University
Grace Schmitz, of Streator; Evelyn Biggins, of Ottawa; Victoria Tieman, of Princeton; Haiven Baker, of Streator; Elizabeth Vaninger, of Ottawa; Olivia Wright, of Peru; Mary Rose Prosinski, of Peru; Isadelle Losoya, of Streator; Fintan Kelleher, of Princeton.
Trine University
Juliana Kitzmann, of Marseilles.
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Reiss Buettner, of Mendota; Maren Wise, of Mendota.
York College of Pennsylvania
Ashley Marie, of Cedar Point.
The following students from the Illinois Valley graduated in the winter of 2022.
Radford University
Nora Lynn Villarreal, of Tonica.
Upper Iowa University
Rachel Testin, of Utica.