Habitat for Humanity awarded $45,100 to fix houses for veterans

Habitat for Humanity of La Salle-Bureau-Putnam Counties was just awarded a $45,100 Veterans Housing Rehabilitation and Modification grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, through the national Habitat for Humanity organization.

The grant will go toward critical house repairs for income-qualified disabled American veterans across the organization’s three-county region, providing up to a $3,600 grant for qualified projects.

“Our organization has always helped the community through its house building,” said Todd D. Volker, executive director. “We have a way with hammers. This grant helps us do more for veterans right here, right now, in 2023. The kind of repairs we do at Habitat are only critical repairs necessary to allow income-qualified families to remain living in their houses, and this grant funds those kinds of repairs for veteran-owned houses.”

These repairs include accessibility and repairs needed to maintain the livability of a residence.

For more information, consult localhabitat.org or call Habitat for Humanity at 815-434-2041.