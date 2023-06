The Peru Municipal Band’s season is underway but there are six more concerts planned this summer.

Concerts are scheduled 7 p.m. July 3, 8, 15, 22, 29 and Aug. 5, at the Maud Powell Plaza in downtown Peru. Concert goers should bring a lawn chair. Parking is available behind Ace Hardware, 1713 Fourth St.

The band is directed by Brandon Czubachowski.