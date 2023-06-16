2023 Illinois Valley summer fireworks schedule

The Office of the State Fire Marshal in Illinois is encouraging residents the only safe way to view fireworks is by attending a professional show.

There are 20 different fireworks shows planned across the Illinois Valley region from June 18 to Aug. 12.

Anyone possessing, using, transferring or purchasing display fireworks without a valid IDNR individual explosives license or storage certificate is violating Illinois law and could incur penalties. A violation of the Illinois Explosives Act can be a Class 3 felony, with a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. In addition, the IDNR can assess administrative fines for violations involving display fireworks and other explosives.

Emergency responders are reminded to contact IDNR and the OSFM immediately with reports of personal injury or property damage resulting from the use of explosives, including display fireworks.

Sunday, June 18

Oglesby

Friday, June 23

La Salle

Saturday, June 24

Mendota

Saturday, July 1

Amboy

Minonk

Sandwich

Spring Valley

Utica

Sunday, July 2

Walnut

Monday, July 3

Morris

Peru

Tuesday, July 4

Hennepin

Henry

Leland

Ottawa

Princeton

Sheridan

Saturday, July 8

Marseilles

Saturday, Aug. 5

Streator

Saturday, Aug. 12

Wenona