2023 Illinois Valley summer fireworks schedule

The Office of the State Fire Marshal in Illinois is encouraging residents the only safe way to view fireworks is by attending a professional show.
There are 20 different fireworks shows planned across the Illinois Valley region from June 18 to Aug. 12.
Anyone possessing, using, transferring or purchasing display fireworks without a valid IDNR individual explosives license or storage certificate is violating Illinois law and could incur penalties. A violation of the Illinois Explosives Act can be a Class 3 felony, with a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. In addition, the IDNR can assess administrative fines for violations involving display fireworks and other explosives.
Emergency responders are reminded to contact IDNR and the OSFM immediately with reports of personal injury or property damage resulting from the use of explosives, including display fireworks.
Sunday, June 18
Oglesby
Friday, June 23
La Salle
Saturday, June 24
Mendota
Saturday, July 1
Amboy
Minonk
Sandwich
Spring Valley
Utica
Sunday, July 2
Walnut
Monday, July 3
Morris
Peru
Tuesday, July 4
Hennepin
Henry
Leland
Ottawa
Princeton
Sheridan
Saturday, July 8
Marseilles
Saturday, Aug. 5
Streator
Saturday, Aug. 12
Wenona