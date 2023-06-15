La Salle Superfund still needs work, EPA proposes groundwater remediation on site

The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing an amendment to its cleanup plan to remedy the groundwater on the former Matthiessen and Hegeler Zinc Co. site in La Salle, which is listed as an EPA Superfund site.

A shallow aquifer was contaminated by the former zinc smelting operations decades ago and is considered a low-level threat by the agency, meaning it may be harmful to anyone in direct contact.

The plan is to contain the groundwater and to evaluate remedies before deciding on a final cleanup plan, said Demaree Collier, remedial project manager, who met with residents during a public meeting Wednesday night at La Salle-Peru High School.

The groundwater would be capped and then monitored, Collier said. The project is expected to cost $1,080,000.

The groundwater does not affect La Salle’s drinking water, which comes from a deeper well, Collier said. She added La Salle’s drinking water is regularly tested to make sure it meets standards.

Collier said the Superfund site predates and is different from recent issues following the Jan. 11 Carus LLC fire, though they deal with most of the same sites and area.

Collier said the old zinc smelting operation and resulting slag pile now is on land owned by Carus LLC. In 2003, the contaminated site was placed on the EPA’s National Priorities List. A plan of action was set in 2017 for clean up, including clean up of residential properties. In 2017, however, the EPA and Illinois EPA didn’t agree on a plan for groundwater cleanup, Collier said.

During public comment, residents whose properties were involved in the EPA cleanup asked about the dirt removed from their property. The dirt was taken to the slag pile. Residents raised concerns about blowing winds causing migration of the contaminated dirt into their properties.

Collier said she noted the concern to pass on to contractors. She said contractors handle dust suppression at the site. Collier said the EPA monitors the air quality in the area and it met safety standards. The pile also is covered at the conclusion of the field season.

“We’ll make sure we address those concerns,” she said.

Residents also said recent soil sampling has shown elevated levels of metals in their yards. Collier said a number of factors could contribute to that, including the kind of testing and the Jan. 11 fire, however, she also said the fire is not under her study and she doesn’t have enough information to comment on its effect. She said possible blowing dirt from the slag pile would not cause those results.

Collier indicated more work will continue to be done with the Superfund site as infrastructure money is available from the federal government. She said the EPA is required to monitor the site every five years.

The EPA will continue to take public comment on the groundwater amendment until June 30. To submit comments, go online at www.epa.gov/superfund/matthiessen-hegeler-zinc. To ask further questions, contact Collier at collier.demaree@epa.gov.