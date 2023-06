Following the death of Route 34 Drive-In Theatre owner Ronald Magnoni Jr., his family announced it was committed to continuing his longtime Earlville business.

In a March 1 Facebook post on the business’ page, the family said there are plans to open for the 2023 season. An update was posted earlier this month saying the family still is working through the legalities and hoped to soon have an announcement to share. The drive-in theater usually opens in May.

Magnoni, 66, of Oglesby, died Feb. 27.