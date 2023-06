At least two houses on the 100 block of East Caroline Street in Spring Valley were involved in a fire Saturday morning.

Firefighters from several departments responded to the scene at about 11 a.m. Saturday. Crews still are fighting the blaze.

Shaw Local News Network will have more information as it becomes available.

Homes on the 100 block of East Caroline Street are engulfed in flames Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Jeanette Smith)