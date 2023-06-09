Reimagine Mendota collects stories from residents

Reimagine Mendota, an organization devoted to make the community a better place to live and visit, conducted a meeting June 1 to kick off collecting stories from residents about what matters the most to them.

This year, Mendota was awarded a Community Heart & Soul Seed Project Grant. A total of $10,000 was raised for the organization, with funds contributed by the city of Mendota, corporate sponsors and Heart & Soul.

Annie Short, with Reimagine Mendota, said she was looking forward to hearing residents share their thoughts about the community. The organization seeks to engage members of the community of all ages to share stories and feelings about what they love about Mendota.

“Why do you want to stay here?” Short said June 1. “What would keep you from moving somewhere else? Those are the stories we need to hear, because that will help to give us guidance as to what we need to keep, what do we need to improve upon, and what do we need to bring to Mendota in order to get people to want to visit and stay here.”

Reimagine Mendota said about $600 was raised at the recent fundraiser on Illinois Avenue, with some of the proceeds going to the Nightengales Charity Shop.

An online survey is also available for those who wish to share their opinions. For more information, visit reimaginemendota.org.

For a Reimagine Survey in English, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CHSAE or for a Reimagine Survey in Spanish, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CHSAdultos.