Mendota to crack down on unregistered vehicles, abandoned properties

Mendota will begin an enforcement campaign in July to crack down on unregistered vehicles and abandoned properties.

Mayor David Boelk announced Monday the city will tackle a number of public nuisance violations. City staff will start to address condemned and vacant properties in disrepair and possibly seek demolition of homes and other structures. Law enforcement also will be looking for abandoned and inoperable vehicles, boats and RVs in the city.

“It’s just not fair to all these residents who want to keep their property up” Boelk said, “and it’s time to do what we can to clean it up.”

Weeds, tall grass, rubbish and other litter will also be subject to code enforcement on commercial and residential property.