Mendota council talks food truck fees, tables item

The Mendota City Council discussed an ordinance regarding food trucks and licensing Monday.

The city previously had no specific guidelines for mobile food vendors, but was proposing a yearly fee of $500 for them to continue to operate in the city. Two food truck operators expressed concern over why the amount was so high, in some cases they say more than double what neighboring communities charge.

Mobile food trucks also could apply for an event license for each event for $50 in lieu of the large yearly fee, according to the new provision. Alderman Jay Miller, who Mayor David Boelk said helped draft the language of the ordinance, was not at the council meeting. The matter was tabled by the mayor to allow the interested parties to discuss the legislation directly with Miller.