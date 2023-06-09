June 09, 2023
IVCC hopes to break ground in 2024 on Phase 2 of ag complex

Building could be fully utilized by summer of 2025

By Shaw Local News Network
The $3.5 million EDA grant will cover about 80% of the cost of construction of an ag classroom and lab building south of campus at Illinois Valley Community College.

The design team anticipates breaking ground in early 2024 on phase two of the Agricultural Complex at Illinois Valley Community College. (Photo provided by Fran Brolley)

IVCC President Jerry Corcoran told the board of trustees Thursday there was a meeting the previous day, in which a timeline was shared for the project.

The design team also anticipates full utilization of the building in summer of 2025 with a $3.5 million U.S. Economic Development Assistance grant helping to fund the project.

Two years ago, IVCC opened phase 1 of its ag complex, a 60-by-100 foot storage facility to house tractors, tillage tools, planters and other high-tech equipment.

Phase II of the project includes a 6,838-square-foot facility to house a soils/science lab, instructional lab, classroom and computer lab, conference room, student collaboration space, among other components.