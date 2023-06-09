IVCC hopes to break ground in 2024 on Phase 2 of ag complex

The design team anticipates breaking ground in early 2024 on phase two of the Agricultural Complex at Illinois Valley Community College.

IVCC President Jerry Corcoran told the board of trustees Thursday there was a meeting the previous day, in which a timeline was shared for the project.

The design team also anticipates full utilization of the building in summer of 2025 with a $3.5 million U.S. Economic Development Assistance grant helping to fund the project.

Two years ago, IVCC opened phase 1 of its ag complex, a 60-by-100 foot storage facility to house tractors, tillage tools, planters and other high-tech equipment.

Phase II of the project includes a 6,838-square-foot facility to house a soils/science lab, instructional lab, classroom and computer lab, conference room, student collaboration space, among other components.