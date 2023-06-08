Streator’s Ken Knight to exhibit abstract art at NCI ARTworks Gallery in Peru

The opening reception for the month-long exhibit of the works by internationally acclaimed hardline abstract artist Ken Knight will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 9, at the NCI ARTworks Gallery in the Westclox building in Peru.

Knight’s travels throughout the world have informed his body of work. Many of his pieces on exhibit at the NCI ARTworks Gallery are the result of his artistic vision while living in or traveling to various countries. He has exhibited primarily in Ireland and in France. Both his original works and his prints are available for purchase at the NCI ARTworks Gallery during this month-long exhibit.

Knight’s earliest influence was the work of Steve Ditko, whose psychedelic worlds – particularly his Dr. Strange comic books – fascinated and inspired him.

“These were the places my imagination went,” Knights said in a news release. “When I was older and literally able to travel to amazing places throughout the world, I discovered my love of the geometry of architecture and consequently the Art Deco movement, which led me to what I refer to as ‘Hardline Abstract’ art with a focus on composition and balance.”

Over the years, Knight has used many mediums, finally settling on acrylics. He always has his camera on hand to capture an image that will inspire a future piece of art. He tries to create something wherever he goes. As an avid traveler, Knight said: “I like to let my surroundings influence my work as much as possible.”

Knight was raised in Kentucky but has spent most of his life in Streator and Chicago. He lives in Buffalo Grove, but as he said “there is a big, beautiful, exciting world out there that I fully intend to see,” so he cannot say for sure where he’ll be next year, only that wherever he is, he will be adding a little color to the lives of the people around him.

For a preview, go to https://www.nciartworks.com/this-month-at-nci-artworks.html.