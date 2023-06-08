Hegeler-Carus Mansion to give appreciation to volunteers prior to Friday concert

The Hegeler-Carus Mansion in La Salle will say thank you to its volunteers Friday night.

A ceremony is planned at 5 p.m. for the volunteers, prior to the 6:30 p.m. concert featuring the Valley Katz.

Every Friday the Hegeler Carus Mansion, 1307 Seventh St.,presents the Summer Sunset Concert Series, with the exception of Independence Day weekend. There are 11 more performances scheduled this summer. Bands perform on the west lawn of the mansion. Gates open at 6 p.m., the concert is 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Since the mansion is a 501c3 organization, it depends on volunteers for its events. Anyone who is interested in becoming a volunteer or docent can call 815-220-5533 or email april.murphy@hegelercarus.org.