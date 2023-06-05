St. Bede Academy to host 40th annual auction

St. Bede Academy in Peru will host its 40th annual auction on Saturday, June 10, in the Perino Science Center.

Since its inception in 1984, the St. Bede Auction has raised nearly $7 million for the academy.

“As we celebrate the 40th anniversary of the auction, much has changed,” said Julia Yaklich, director mission advancement and major gifts, “such as mobile bidding bringing the opportunity for our St. Bede family to be involved with a click of a button on their phone, a beautiful air-conditioned venue in which to hold this wonderful event and classes coming together for a night of reminiscing. One thing has never changed, however, and that is the support of our mission to provide an education in the Benedictine tradition to our students.”

This year’s online silent auction launched June 1 and is open to anyone who wishes to bid on the packages being offered. More than 100 packages can be viewed at https://bede40.ggo.bid. Register and start making bids. Bidding ends at 7:45 p.m. June 10.

Fifteen live auctions items also will be up for bid. These are items that will only be up for bid on June 10. These items include a fully-catered party for 50 guests, donated by Tony’s Butt Shack of Hollowayville; Chicago Bulls floor seat tickets, VIP parking and access to the members-only Kettle One Club, donated by Paul and Joanna Perona, of La Salle; VIP Madonna tickets no longer for sale, donated by the Class of ‘76; a multi-sale package anyone can purchase for $1,600 that includes a week-long stay at a resort of the buyer’s choice in either Acapulco, Cabo, Nuevo Vallarta or Riviera Maya/Cancun; an exclusive golf experience at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, donated by Jerry Rich and the Rich Foundation and a tour of Soda Canyon Ranch Vineyard in Napa Valley with Silver Oak Proprietor David R. Duncan, donated by Dave and Kary Duncan of Silver Oak Cellars.

This year’s Fund-A-Need is to raise $160,000 to purchase furniture and fixtures for the classrooms, teacher collaboration offices and the main floor corridor that will complement the first-floor renovations taking place in the academy building. These improvements will assist students, teachers and staff, and further advance the academic programs offered at St. Bede. A lead gift of $15,000 made by Miller Group Charitable Trust has helped jumpstart this year’s Fund-A-Need goal.

“Through the generosity of the Miller Group Charitable Trust, we kick off our paddle raise and the enthusiasm spurs giving and is contagious,” said Yaklich. “We are grateful for their support and all their commitment to the Illinois Valley.”

The St. Bede Auction also encompasses the annual Mega Raffle, where players have a chance at $10,000, $5,000 and $3,000 prizes, plus prize money is offered to those who sell tickets, as well. Tickets can be purchased online up until 7:30 p.m. June 10 at https://www.st-bede.com/mega-raffle.

For more information about the 40th annual Auction, visit https://www.st-bede.com/auction-and-special-events or contact Bonnie Prokup at 815-250-0342 or email at bprokup@st-bede.com.