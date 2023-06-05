Bureau County police blotter: June 5, 2023

Tyler J. Shofner, 28, of Sheffield, was cited by the Bureau County Sheriff Office 11:02 a.m. June 4 at 125 S. Main St. in Sheffield for domestic battery.
Adair F. Douglass, 43, of Granville, was cited by Spring Valley police 8:30 p.m. June 2 at U.S. 6 and Meridian Road on a complaint of driving while license suspended and failure to wear a seatbelt.
