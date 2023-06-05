June 05, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionObituarieseNewspaperLocal EventsShaw Local RadioStarved Rock Country

Bureau County police blotter: June 5, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Emergency light

Here are the police reports for Bureau County for Monday, June 5, 2023.

Tyler J. Shofner, 28, of Sheffield, was cited by the Bureau County Sheriff Office 11:02 a.m. June 4 at 125 S. Main St. in Sheffield for domestic battery.

Adair F. Douglass, 43, of Granville, was cited by Spring Valley police 8:30 p.m. June 2 at U.S. 6 and Meridian Road on a complaint of driving while license suspended and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.