98 kids participate in La Salle Kid’s Fishing Tournament

Families participated in the 36th annual Kid’s Fishing Tournament on Saturday at Lock 14 in La Salle.

The event was sponsored by the Better Fishing Association of Northern Illinois, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Peru Rescue Station in association with the cities of La Salle and Peru. Sixty-two local businesses contributed to the event.

There were 98 participants Saturday and 104 fish measured. Children with the longest fish (per species) in each age group received a tackle and a pole.

Trophy winners were LeAnn Olesen, 15, of Bradford, with a 15.25 inch bass; an 8-year-old Peru boy, with a bass; and a 12-year-old La Salle girl, with a 18.25 inch bow fish. Tournament organizers did not release the names of the 8- and 12-year-old winners.

The Better Fishing Association also organized the kid’s fishing expo at Baker Lake last month.

LeAnn Oleson shows the other anglers along the bank of the canal her 15-inch bass she pulled in Saturday, June 3, 2023, during the 36th annual Kid's Fishing Tournament at Lock 14 in La Salle. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)