La Salle Kid’s Free Fishing Tournament set Saturday at Lock 14

The Kid’s Free Fishing Tournament will return Saturday, June 3, for a 36th year at Lock 14 in La Salle.

The tournament will go from 9 to 11 a.m., with registration beginning at 8 a.m. There will be two different age groups, 4 to 12 and 13 to 15.

Children should bring their own tackle, one pole and one hook. Bait will be provided. No artificial lures. Snacks and drinks will be provided and prizes will be awarded.

The fishing tournament is sponsored by the Better Fishing Association of Northern Illinois, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Peru Rescue Station in association with the cities of La Salle and Peru.

For more information, visit www.better-fishing-assoc.org or call 815-223-2382 or 815-488-2035.