La Salle County issues real estate tax bills

Real estate tax bills are on their way to La Salle County property owners.

The La Salle County Treasurer’s Office said 67-466 bills were mailed Wednesday.

Tax bill due dates are Thursday, July 6, for the first installment and Wednesday, Sept. 6, for the second installment.

Residents have a number of payment options.

First, they can pay online with a credit card. Go to www.lasallecountytreasurer.com and under the payments tab click on “pay property tax online.” Credit card payments also may be made in the treasurer’s office at 707 E. Etna Road, Ottawa. A convenience fee of about 2.5% is charged by the credit card processors.

Additionally, residents can pay be e-check or automatic withdrawal from a checking or savings account. To sign up for this service go to the treasurer’s website and under the payments tab click on “pay property tax online.” There is a $1.50 per parcel fee for this service. Taxes will be withdrawn on the day before tax due dates.

Resident can pay by phone at 1-833-975-2500 with credit card or e-check. The same fees apply as above for credit cards and e-checks.

Property owners also may pay by check payable to “La Salle County Collector” at local financial institutions and the treasurer’s office via the drive-thru drop box in the east parking lot on East Etna Road (24 hours), by delivering it inside during office hours or mailing it to the treasurer’s office.