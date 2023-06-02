3 arrested in cocaine, heroin busts in Spring Valley, Ottawa

Two people were arrested in Spring Valley and another was arrested in Ottawa as the result of drug investigations conducted by the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team.
Shannon Greives, 35, of Ottawa, was arrested by Ottawa police on a La Salle County warrant for a charge of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (heroin/fentanyl), which is a Class 1 felony, carrying a possible sentencing of four to 15 years in prison, if she is found guilty. Her bond was set at $500,000, with 10% to apply. The arrest was a result of drug investigation, in which Greives sold heroin/fentanyl to Tri-DENT agents, police said.
Hailey Hammel, 23, of Spring Valley, was arrested by Spring Valley police on a Bureau County warrant for a charge of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine), which is a Class 2 felony, carrying a possible prison sentence of three to 7 years in prison, if she is found guilty. Her bond was set at $35,000, with 10% to apply.
Angel Reyna, 23, of Cicero, was charged in Bureau County with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine), a Class 2 felony. Reyna’s bond was set at $150,000, with 10% to apply. At the time of the charge Reyna was being held in the La Salle County Jail on unrelated charges.
The arrests of Hammel and Reyna were a result of a drug investigation, in which Hammel and Reyna sold cocaine to Tri-DENT from an apartment residence on the 400 block of West First Street in Spring Valley.