La Salle business owner raises concern about clarified noise ordinance

A La Salle business owner told the City Council on Tuesday if it passed its clarified noise ordinance – restricting outdoor music past 10 p.m. – it would hamper his business.

Gary Hammers, of Nick’s on 6, said former Alderman Diz Demes has targeted his business with 16 noise complaints, which have resulted in citations in four of those instances.

Hammers, who lost a council seat bid to Bob Thompson in April, said Monday the council has allowed those complaints to weigh too heavily into its decision making, also citing a letter Mayor Jeff Grove used during campaign season that mentioned the noise complaints about Nick’s on 6.

The City Council, however, has allowed for businesses and events to receive special use permits to host music for one hour later until 11 p.m. and Nick’s on 6 has been approved for 11 of them on select weekends throughout the summer. There have been no issues with these requests so far, the council said.

“There isn’t a problem,” Hammers said. “The problem is with one guy.”

The La Salle County City Council voted 5-1 in favor of the clarified ordinance, with Alderman Jim Bacidore voting against the clarification. Aldermen Joe Jeppson and Jordan Crane both voted in favor of the ordinance, but they told Hammers they would vote in favor of any special use permits he applies for during the summer.

There are no limits to the number of special use permits a business can receive from the city. Hammers said, even with that said, he was unsure if Nick’s on 6 would be pressing its luck to ask for more. Monday, the council encouraged him to ask for as many as he needs.

To that, Grove asked if it would make more sense to move the music ordinance to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the summer. The suggestion drew immediate agreement with Crane and Jeppson, but the suggestion wasn’t on the agenda Monday.

The need for more clarification in the ordinance stemmed from different interpretation of the rules among attorneys, said City Attorney Jim McPhedran. The city attorney said the decision is, and always will be, the city council’s to determine what ordinances to enact.

Alderman Tom Ptak said the city has supported Nick’s on 6 by voting in favor of the special use permits.

Hammers said he is concerned about one individual targeting his business with complaints, noting that even if he doesn’t get ticketed, a call alone to the police can affect business at the tavern.

The ordinance also clarified the liquor license holder must be an applicant of the special use permit for outdoor noise extensions.