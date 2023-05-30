Peru’s First Congregational Church to welcome new pastor

First Congregational Church of Peru soon will welcome a new pastor.

Pastor Mark Harder will begin his ministry Sunday, June 4. First Congregational Church, 1431 Fourth St. in Peru, is open to everyone with worship at 10:30 a.m., adult and Teen bible study at 9 a.m. and children’s church during worship.

Harder was born in Manitoba, Canada. While there he graduated from Briercrest Bible College and spent the next six months working with Youth in Christ in his home.

He came to the United States in 1990 to study at Trinity Evangelical Divinity School where he earned his master of divinity degree. He then spent the next 30 years practicing ministry in the Evangelical Church, a majority of those years in the Midwest.

He has four boys, two of which are married and he is expecting his first granddaughter in August. Harder enjoys spending time with his family, reading and listening to Christian music. He loves a good round of golf and is beginning to enjoy the game of pickle ball.

He is looking forward to his ministry in the Illinois Valley area. Harder loves the Lord and is looking forward to what God has in store for him in his ministry career, the church said in a news release.