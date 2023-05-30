Bureau County police blotter: May 30, 2023

Jenna N. Harper, 37, of Peru, was cited by Spring Valley police 8:25 a.m. May 28 near the intersection of Cornelia and Erie streets on complaints of reckless driving, disobeying a stop sign and driving off the roadway/passing on the shoulder.
Conrad D. Arrington, 31, of Spring Valley, was cited by Spring Valley police May 26 at Spalding and Illinois streets on a complaint of driving while license suspended.
Carl A. Tranum, 34, of Spring Valley, was cited by Spring Valley police 7:30 a.m. May 25 near the intersection of U.S. 6 and Route 89 on complaints of reckless driving, endangering the life or health of a child, driving off the roadway/passing on the shoulder, disobeying a stop sign and other disorderly conduct.
Shanna L. Bogner, 34, of Henry, was arrested by Spring Valley police 11:30 a.m. May 23 at Kirby Park on a warrant.
