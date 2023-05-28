Stage 212 in La Salle to offer stage combat workshop

Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle is offering a stage combat workshop for people aged 13 years and older from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3.

Participants will learn the basics of stage combat: How to realistically throw and accept punches to the face and body, and how to fall without getting hurt. The workshop will be instructed by Ben Maxwell, a theater veteran with more than 20 years of stage combat experience.

Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Registration and more information are available online at www.stage212.org.