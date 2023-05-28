La Salle library announces summer reading programs for 13 and older

The La Salle Public Library is hosting a summer reading program for ages 13 and older. The program, “My Summer is Booked,” runs from through Aug. 14.

Participation is simple – fill out a brief survey either in person or online about the books read over the summer and be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a Kindle Fire (with screen protector) or a city of La Salle gift card.

The program is open to all residents of La Salle. The drawings will be on June 15, July 14 and Aug. 14. To access the online version of the survey, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/G76J3KS.

At 5 p.m. on June 15, July 20, and Aug. 17, the library hosts a B.Y.O.B (Bring Your Own Book) Book Club. Attendees share their favorite books and recommendations.

The La Salle Public Library is located at 305 Marquette St. and is ADA compliant. For more information, contact the La Salle Public Library at 815-223-2341.