Registration to open May 30 for Carus Summer Science Camp

Registration for the 21st annual Carus Summer Science Camp will begin 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 30.

This year’s registration is again online at carusllc.com/camp.

The free camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon each day from July 17 to July 21 at St. Bede Academy in Peru. It is open to students entering sixth grade this fall. Slots fill up fast. Be sure to act quickly since they are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Summer Science Camp is a destination for students in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties. The free camp allows kids hands-on fun as they participate in science and chemistry lessons that include interesting experiments and expeditions led by a team of local teachers and Carus employee volunteers.

“Summer Science Camp is something we look forward to each year,” said Lyndsay Bliss, vice president of Human Resources and Communications at Carus. “Past experiences have shown us how impactful it can be for students, and we are thrilled to be able to continue to support this STEM educational initiative,”

The Summer Science Camp helps encourage future success by providing participants with a foundation of STEM skills. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, STEM occupations are projected to grow 8% by 2029, compared to 3.7% for all occupations combined during that time period.