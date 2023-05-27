La Salle Public Library announces summer reading programs for youth 13 and younger

The La Salle Public Library will be hosting a summer program for youth ages 13 and younger. The program runs from June 5 through July 28, with registration beginning on Monday, June 5.

The program is free and open to the public.

At registration, participants will receive a raffle coupon for a drawing to win one of eight pairs of tickets to Brookfield Zoo.

The program includes fun weekly crafts, movies, Preschool Storytime and an extended Lego Mania for even more fun.

Mini prizes are won along the way every time a participant completes two hours of reading – 20 minutes a day for six days, as well as an entry into weekly drawings for zoo tickets. At the conclusion of the summer program, four more winners will be drawn to win one of four pairs of zoo tickets. Participants who complete a log sheet receive a gift book and may take a second log sheet to continue playing to win prizes.

From 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 3, the library will be handing out glowsticks to celebrate Independence Day.

For more fun, at 2 p.m. Mondays, June 12, June 26, July 10, and July 23, youth and their families can enjoy family movies at the library. A list of the summer movies will be available on the library’s website, as well as a summary of the film, and its rating.

From 3:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, June 6, 13, 20, 27, July 11, 18, and 25, youth ages 3 through 5 and their parents/guardians are invited to Preschool Storytime. One or two stories will be shared, and a craft will be available to either complete at the library or to take home.

On Wednesdays, June 7, 14, 21, 28, July 5, 12, 19, and 26, the library will continue Grab & Go craft kits. The kits can be completed at home or at the Library. The kits are available on Wednesdays and for the remainder of a week. New crafts every Wednesday.

On Thursdays, June 8, 15, 22, 29, July 6, 13, 20, and 27, youth ages 5 and older and their families are invited to Lego Mania. This program is free and open to the public and will be from 1:30 to 5 p.m.

The La Salle Public Library is located at 305 Marquette, La Salle, and is ADA-compliant. For more information, contact the La Salle Public Library at 815-223-2341.