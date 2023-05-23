Heart tribute band to headline La Salle Music and Art Festival

La Salle’s Music and Art Festival promises to have plenty of both music and art on display both Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28, at Pulaski Park, 1000 Fifth St.

Six bands are expected to take the stage, headlined by Heartless, which is a Heart tribute band. The festival also will feature art, food vendors, axe throwing by Axetreme Axe Throwing and a beer tent.

Proceeds from the festival benefit improvements at Rotary Park in La Salle. The festival has free admission.

Musical lineup

Saturday, May 27

5 p.m.: Written Warning

7 p.m.: 3 Day Weekend

9 p.m.: Heartless

Sunday, May 28

3 p.m.: Harmony and Whiskey

5 p.m.: Nutzy Mac

7 p.m.: Abbynormal