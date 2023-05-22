Stage 212 in La Salle sets auditions for children’s production ‘The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition’

Stage 212 in La Salle announced auditions for the 2023 Children’s Theater production, “The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition” will take place 6 p.m. Thursday, June 8, and 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10 (attend one) at the theater, 700 First St.

Callbacks will be on Sunday, June 11, utilizing a time-slot schedule. A full production by kids, for kids, “The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition” is open to all children entering fifth through 10th grades.

Director Isaac Alvarado will cast about 30 children in a variety of lead and supporting roles. Children should come prepared with 30 to 60 second (32 bars) of a musical theater song not from the show, and also should be prepared to learn a short dance to perform as part of the audition. Some who audition will be asked to read from the script. No advance preparation is necessary, but children should come dressed in comfortable clothes with shoes suitable for dancing (no sandals or flip flops). Those auditioning should complete the online registration form at stage212.org. Walk-ins are welcome. Note: Children already cast as Munchkins will be unable to audition.

Rehearsals for “The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition” are tentatively scheduled 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Not every actor will be called to every rehearsal. Performances will be Aug. 10–13. All those who audition should bring a calendar with their summer conflicts. For more information, visit Stage 212 online or on Facebook.