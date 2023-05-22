La Salle-Peru High School names Edward and Hilda Snow Scholarship winners

La Salle-Peru High School is announced this year’s recipients of the Edward and Hilda Snow Scholarship are graduating seniors Carlie Miller and Connor Fundell.

The scholarship was presented by Tammy Humpage of Hometown National Bank.

The scholarship, valued at about $4,500 this year, was established by Anita (Goodman) Copeland in memory of her beloved grandparents.

Copeland, who greatly valued education, was a 1944 graduate of La Salle-Peru High School. Upon graduation from LPHS, Copeland attended La Salle-Peru-Oglesby Junior College (now Illinois Valley Community College). In 1949, she married Richard Copeland and the couple moved to Chicago where she resided until 2002 at which time she returned to live in Peru. Copeland lived at Liberty Village until her death on April 29, 2018.

The scholarship is awarded to two LPHS students based on plans to pursue higher education, ranking in the top 20 of the graduating class, having been accepted to a two- or four-year college full-time, demonstrating participation in school-community activities, having no major disciplinary offenses and submitting an application and essay.