May 22, 2023
4 La Salle-Peru High School students qualify for Illinois State Seal of Biliteracy

Honor is given to students who demonstrate high proficiency in English and 2nd language

By Shaw Local News Network
La Salle-Peru High School students earning the State Seal of Biliteracy in the 2022-2023 school year are (from left) Amy Luaisa, Anya De La Luz, Deisy Padilla and Lizbeth Gonzalez. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

Four La Salle-Peru High School students qualified for the Illinois State Seal of Biliteracy.

This honor is given to students who demonstrate a high level of proficiency in four domains (reading, writing, listening and speaking) in English and a second language on the national AAPPL (Assessment of Performance toward Proficiency in Languages) test or receive a score of 4 on the AP Spanish Language exam.

The students will have an official seal placed on their diploma and it will be included in their transcripts afteer they graduate. LPHS students earning the State Seal of Biliteracy this year are Amy Luaisa, Anya De La Luz, Deisy Padilla and Lizbeth Gonzalez.