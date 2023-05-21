La Salle-Peru High School announces 2023 Wagenknecht Scholarships recipients

La Salle-Peru High School announced the recipients of the 2023 Wagenknecht Scholarships.

This year’s LPHS recipients are Reena Stevens, Emelia Hachenberger, Taylor Martyn, Autumn Bunzell, Jacob Quick, Kaden Dellinger and Emma Garretson. The scholarships were presented by Tammy Humpage of Hometown National Bank.

The Wagenknecht Scholarship was established in 1972 by the 1964 last will and testament of Frank C. Wagenknecht. The will established a trust to ensure “the income therefrom shall set up a scholarship for the student or students graduating each year from LaSalle-Peru Township High School … and attaining the highest scholastic grades in his or her class.”

The scholarship award is used by the students to pay tuition and other expenses to the extent of $2,500 annually while attending a four-year course at a college or university of the student’s choice.

The first Wagenknecht Scholarships were given out in 1976. Since that time 261 scholarships, totaling more than $2.5 million, have been granted to LPHS graduates.