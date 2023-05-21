La Salle County Sheriff’s Office to offer senior check-ins

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office announced its Senior Check-in Program.

The Senior Check-in program allows the public to check on the well being of seniors in La Salle County. A La Salle County Sheriff’s Office employee will call the senior once a week on a scheduled day and time to make sure they are doing OK.

To qualify for the program, the senior must live alone and not have family members nearby to check on them.

To join the program seniors themselves, or to enter a senior in the program, fill out the application and waiver form found on the La Salle County Website, save it to the desktop, then email the document to seniorcheck-in@lasallecountyil.gov

Anyone can also print and mail the application to: Senior Check-in program, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, 707 E. Etna Rd, Ottawa IL 61350. For those who do not have access to a computer, application and waiver forms will be available for pick up at the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office or call 815-433-2161, Ext. 8, for further assistance.

On the application emergency contacts will be required. The dispatch center will call those emergency contacts if the senior does not answer the phone during their scheduled appointment.

The Senior Check-in Programs gives peace of mind and lets the senior know someone cares, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

To access the application and waiver form, go to https://lasallecountyil.gov/DocumentCenter/View/2230/Senior-Check-In-Program-Info