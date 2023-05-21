IVCC to offer Cyber Safety Awareness course

Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education and Business Services will offer a Cyber Safety Awareness session from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 7.

Computer Networking and Information Technology Professor Garrick Whitehead will be the presenter.

Illinois ranks fifth in the nation with the highest number of cyberattack victims. Learn about current cybersecurity attacks and how to protect your family. The focus of this session is designed for adults aged 60 years and older, however, everyone is welcome to attend regardless of age. In 2022 a loss of $3.1 billion was reported for those older than 60. The session will provide information and tips on how to navigate the internet safely.

Whitehead has served 10 years as a police officer in the city of Chicago, more than 20 years in informational technology and has a masters degree in Information Systems.

“I care and will always care about the safety and well-being of others,” Whitehead said in a news release. “My ongoing efforts to remain knowledgeable, relevant and current about what’s out there and the best way to help people to protect themselves and their families is demonstrated in my willingness to share with you the most current ways to help protect you and your families.”

Enrollment is free and lunch is provided. Registration is at www.ivcc.edu/enroll or by calling 815-224-0427, reference course ID number 9617.