Illinois Waterway Visitor Center on Dee Bennett Road to close May 22-25

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, is temporarily closing the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center from Monday, May 22, through Thursday, May 25.

The visitor center, located at Starved Rock Lock and Dam in Ottawa, will be undergoing roadway and parking lot resealing. During this time, no indoor or outdoor facilities at the site will be available for public use. The facility will reopen Friday, May 26.

For more information, contact the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center at 815-667-4054.