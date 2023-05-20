Mendota prepares kindergartners for 2023-2024 school year

Mendota District 289 is hoping to get all kindergarten students prepared for the 2023-24 school year.

Principal Stacy Kelly from Blackstone School gave a presentation May 11 at the District 289 School Board meeting about the drive-thru registration last month, registering more than 80 students for the upcoming year.

A gift bag for new students and parents was distributed that included coloring books, crayons and Play-Doh. Fliers were sent home for the parents to help prepare kindergartners for the first day of school.

Parents or guardians of a child who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, who haven’t registered yet, should contact the Blackstone School office as soon as possible at 815-539-6888.