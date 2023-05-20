May 20, 2023
Mendota prepares kindergartners for 2023-2024 school year

Gift bags were issued to new students

By Charles Van Horn
Mendota Northbrook Principal Stacy Kelly talks Thursday, May 11, 2023, about kindergarten registration.

Mendota District 289 is hoping to get all kindergarten students prepared for the 2023-24 school year.

Principal Stacy Kelly from Blackstone School gave a presentation May 11 at the District 289 School Board meeting about the drive-thru registration last month, registering more than 80 students for the upcoming year.

A gift bag for new students and parents was distributed that included coloring books, crayons and Play-Doh. Fliers were sent home for the parents to help prepare kindergartners for the first day of school.

Parents or guardians of a child who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, who haven’t registered yet, should contact the Blackstone School office as soon as possible at 815-539-6888.