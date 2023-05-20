La Salle police seek motorist who fled from crash that injured a woman

La Salle police are looking for a person of interest Friday after a motorist fled on foot from a crash at Second and Hennepin streets that resulted in injuries to a woman.

The woman, who was in a different vehicle from the motorist who fled, was extricated by La Salle Fire and EMS and flown to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria by medical helicopter, police said.

When police arrived to the scene at about 3:40 p.m. Friday, they found the woman in a sport utility vehicle turned on its side and a black Cadillac unoccupied. The driver of the Cadillac appeared to collide with the woman’s vehicle and strike a parked vehicle on the east side of Hennepin Street, then fled on foot, police said.

La Salle police are investigating the crash and looking for a person of interest. Call La Salle police at 815-223-2131 if you have any information on the crash.