May 19, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionObituarieseNewspaperLocal EventsShaw Local RadioStarved Rock Country

La Salle police seek motorist who fled from crash that injured a woman

Woman was taken to Peoria hospital by medical helicopter

By Derek Barichello
La Salle Fire and EMS responded to a vehicle on its side after police said another vehicle collided with it Friday., May 19, 2023, at the intersection of Hennepin and Second streets in La Salle.

La Salle police are looking for a person of interest Friday after a motorist fled on foot from a crash at Second and Hennepin streets that resulted in injuries to a woman. La Salle Fire and EMS arrived to the scene of the crash Friday, May 19, 2023. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle police are looking for a person of interest Friday after a motorist fled on foot from a crash at Second and Hennepin streets that resulted in injuries to a woman.

The woman, who was in a different vehicle from the motorist who fled, was extricated by La Salle Fire and EMS and flown to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria by medical helicopter, police said.

When police arrived to the scene at about 3:40 p.m. Friday, they found the woman in a sport utility vehicle turned on its side and a black Cadillac unoccupied. The driver of the Cadillac appeared to collide with the woman’s vehicle and strike a parked vehicle on the east side of Hennepin Street, then fled on foot, police said.

La Salle police are investigating the crash and looking for a person of interest. Call La Salle police at 815-223-2131 if you have any information on the crash.