La Salle-Peru High School announces top 10 students

La Salle-Peru High School announced its top 10 academic students after eight semesters from the class of 2023.

They are Reena Stevens, Emelia Hachenberger, Salutatorian Autumn Bunzell, Kaden Dellinger, Taylor Martyn, Carlie Miller, Connor Fundell, Emma Garretson, Valedictorian Jacob Quick and Lydia Dornik.

These students will continue their educations at a variety of colleges and universities next year. Quick, Dornik and Garretson will attend Illinois Valley Community College, Bunzell will attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Dellinger will attend Illinois State University, Martyn will attend St. Ambrose University, Hachenberger will attend the University of Missouri, Stevens will attend Drake University, Miller will attend Coe College and Fundell will attend Iowa State University.

Top 10 biographies

Quick is the son of David and Kim Quick, of Oglesby. He is a member of the L-P Honor Society and an Illinois State Scholar. Quick received the R. Earl Trobaugh Presidential Recognition Scholarship at L-P, as well as the 15 to finish Illinois State Scholar Award. At L-P, he has been involved in bowling, Math Team and Link Crew. He was an L-P Student of the Month and Oglesby Elks Teen of the Month, received the National Rural and Small Town Award from the College Board, and was received the Student Recognition Award from the Starved Rock Region of Illinois Principals Association. Quick also was named prom king. As a senior, Quick attended La Salle Rotary Club meetings. He volunteered his time at Illinois Valley Animal Rescue. Quick plans to major in biology at IVCC before transferring to a four-year university.

Salutatorian Autumn Bunzell is the daughter of Wanda and Anton Bunzell, of Utica. She is a member of the L-P Honor Society and an Illinois State Scholar. Rathburn received the Sue and Dr. Keith Rezin Scholarship. At L-P, she has been involved in Science Club and Student Council. She was recognized with L-P departmental awards in biology and English, as well as receiving the National Rural and Small Town Award from the College Board. Bunzell was prom queen. As a senior, Bunzell attended La Salle Rotary Club meetings. Bunzell plans to major in neuroscience at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Kaden Dellinger is the son of Ronda Iossi, of Peru. He is an Illinois State Scholar. Dellinger received the Quesse Technology Scholarship at L-P, as well as a Presidential Scholarship and School of Information Technology from Illinois State University. At L-P, he has been involved in Math Team and Scholastic Bowl. As a senior, Dellinger attended Peru Rotary Club meetings. He plans to major in computer science at Illinois State University.

Emma Garretson is the daughter of Christine and Todd Garretson, of Peru. She is a member of the L-P Honor Society and an Illinois State Scholar. Garretson received the City Center Scholarship at L-P, as well an Illinois State Scholar Scholarship at IVCC. At L-P, she has been involved in basketball and volleyball, earning all-academic recognition through four years in both sports. She was recognized as an L-P Most Inspirational Student and was named a La Salle County Student of the Month. She participated in student council, Harbor Homeroom, Link Crew and FBLA, and she was a class officer her junior and senior year, serving as treasurer and secretary. As a senior, Garretson attended Illinois Valley Sunrise Rotary Club meetings. Outside of school, she volunteered her time at her church with her grandmother and at Illinois Valley Animal Rescue. Garretson plans to major in pre-physical therapy at Illinois Valley Community College.

Taylor Martyn is the daughter of Michael and Tammi Martyn, of Oglesby. She is a member of the L-P Honor Society and an Illinois State Scholar. Martyn received the Blow Medal/Pomatto Scholarship, Business Award, Huby Sarver Scholarship and Swanson Scholarship at L-P, as well as a St. Ambrose University softball scholarship. She participated in volleyball, basketball and softball, earning four years of all-academic honors in all three sports, as well as All-Conference recognitions and being named to the All-State Academic Team. At L-P, she has been involved in Harbor Homeroom, Link Crew, Student Council, Student Board and FBLA. She was also a Superfan Leader. As a senior, Martyn attended Illinois Valley Sunrise Rotary Club meetings. Martyn plans to major in pre-physician assistant at St. Ambrose University.

Emelia Hachenberger is the daughter of Maggie and Justin Hachenberger, of Peru. She is a member of the L-P Honor Society and an Illinois State Scholar. Hachenberger received the Dr. A.J. Sellett Medical Scholarship at L-P and a Mark Twain Scholarship from the University of Missouri. She participated in tennis, track and basketball, earning all-academic honors in tennis for three years and all-conference recognition once. At L-P, she has been involved in class board, student council, FBLA, Link Crew and Harbor Homeroom. She was a Superfan Leader and vice president of her class board her junior and senior years. As a senior, Hachenberger attended La Salle Rotary Club meetings. Outside of school, she volunteered her time with the city of Peru’s Summer Recreation Program. Hachenberger plans to major in biomedical engineering at the University of Missouri.

Reena Stevens is the daughter of Trina and Mark Stevens, of Peru. She is a member of the L-P Honor Society and an Illinois State Scholar. Stevens received Central Bank Illinois Scholarship at L-P, as well as Drake University Presidential and Trustee Scholarships. She participated in volleyball. She also received the Carol Walsh Spanish Award and is a national AP Scholar. At L-P, she has been involved in student board, Link Crew, Harbor Homeroom and yearbook as an editor. As a senior, Stevens attended La Salle Rotary Club meetings. Stevens plans to major in pre-pharmacy and Spanish at Drake University.

Carlie Miller is the daughter of Rhonda and Roger Miller, of Peru. She is a member of the L-P Honor Society. Miller received the Financial Plus, Dale Family, Peter Ferracutti Legal and Rotary scholarships at L-P, as well as a Trustee Scholarship from Coe College. She also received the biology department award at L-P. She competed in tennis and cheerleading. She was a three-time state qualifier in tennis, earning all-conference and academic all-conference honors, and being named the NewsTribune’s Girls Tennis Player of the Year twice. In 2021, as a tennis player, she was third team all-state and ranked in the top 24 in state and in 2022, she was top 48 in state and a sectional champion. At L-P, she has been involved in Link Crew and Harbor Homeroom. As a senior, Miller attended Peru Rotary Club meetings. Outside of school, she volunteered her time with Illinois Valley Animal Rescue. Miller plans to major in psychology and criminal justice at Coe College.

Connor Fundell is the son of Ritch and Nicole Fundell, of Tonica. He is a member of the L-P Honor Society and an Illinois State Scholar. Fundell received the Jack Lyon Scholarship at L-P, as well as a FedEx Freigh Scholarship and an Iowa State University Adventure Award. He also is a National Merit Scholarship Corporation Commended Student and reached the rank of Eagle Scout. He competed in cross country. At L-P, he has been involved in Jazz Band, Chess Club and Scholastic Bowl. He played trumpet in band. As a senior, Fundell attended Illinois Valley Sunrise Rotary Club meetings. Fundell plans to major in chemistry at Iowa State University.

Lydia Dornik is the daughter of Becky and Kevin Dornik, of Peru. She is a member of the L-P Honor Society and an Illinois State Scholar. At L-P, she has been involved in Key Club, serving as vice president, choir, Link Crew and volleyball. She was selected for ILMEA recognition in choir her junior year. Outside of L-P, she volunteered her time with Illinois Valley Animal Rescue and coached softball and t-ball. Dornik plans to major in biology at Illinois Valley Community College with plans of becoming a veterinarian.