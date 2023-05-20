IVCC to offer 8-week summer classes

Illinois Valley Community College has openings in eight-week summer classes beginning on Tuesday, May 30.

Students interested in a nursing career can complete several of the prerequisite courses this summer. Nursing applicants are required to successfully pass several courses for optimal consideration for admission to the program.

“We have opportunities for students to begin their pursuit of a nursing career this summer,” said Vice President for Student Services Mark Grzybowski. “With the need for nurses continually increasing, our graduates can begin with a certificate or an associates degree in nursing with the option to continue their education at the university and complete a bachelors degree online.”

There are open seats in Introduction to Nutrition and Human Growth and Development. Microbiology, Anatomy and Physiology and Certified Nursing Assistant have limited openings.

IVCC has 1161 seats available in online classes with less than 40% of seats still available. Online classes include health, accounting, art, biology, business, criminal justice, business computers, Microsoft office, economics, English, film, history, children’s literature, management, marketing, mathematics, psychology, sociology and weather and climate.

“Summer classes provide an excellent opportunity for students who want to get a jump start on their education. It’s also a popular option for students attending universities returning home for the summer,” Grzybowski said.

Available in classroom courses include managerial accounting, human body structure and function, biology, chemistry, early childhood education, English, mathematics, music appreciation, comparative religions, psychology, reading, speech, truck driver training and welding.

To explore options IVCC counselors are standing by to assist prospective students throughout the summer on the main campus and at the downtown Ottawa Center location. Enrollment is underway at 815-224-0447 or www.ivcc.edu/register.