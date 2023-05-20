Adopt a conservation garden island at Hall High School

The Conservation Garden at Hall High School is ready to put on its annual display of native plants.

There are 11 islands in this garden that are authentic to Illinois prairie.

Guardians of the Garden invite invite the public to join them for a free training and an opportunity to adopt an island at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at the Hall High School Conservation Garden, 800 W. Erie St., Spring Valley.

Environmental stewardship begins at home. Each individual can benefit from caring for native plantings. Every third bite of food consumed is the direct result of the efforts of a pollinator. The Hall Conservation Garden is home to many species of native Illinois wildflowers and the pollinators they host. Habitat loss is the largest factor in the decline of pollinator species. Without pollinators the ecosystems will fall into decline.

The Hall Guardians of the Garden are partnering with the University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener/Master Naturalist Program and the Bureau County Soil and Water Conservation District to offer this free training on proper maintenance of native wildflower plantings. Lorraine Foelske, Resource Conservationist from the Bureau County Soil and Water Conservation District will be presenting information and methods for maintaining native plantings. Bring a trowel, spade and pruners for an afternoon of learning and gardening.

Contact Bettyann Harrison, master gardener/master naturalist coordinator at 309-364-2356 or email bettyann@illinois.edu with any questions about this opportunity for all ages. Individuals, community organizations and youth groups are welcome.