128 8th graders attend Oglesby Elks Club ball

The annual eighth grade ball hosted by the Oglesby Elks Club returned May 12, after it was put on temporary hold during the pandemic.

The annual event has been sponsored by the Oglesby Elks Lodge 2360 since 1982.

The ball was attended by 128 eighth grade graduates from 10 area schools that included Tonica, Grand Ridge, Dimmick, Waltham, Oglesby Holy Family, Oglesby Washington, La Salle Trinity Catholic, Peru Catholic, Deer Park and Lostant. They enjoyed an evening of DJ music, dancing and refreshments.

Dustin Shan chaired the event and was assisted by his wife Kelly and daughter Morgan, along with the committee.

The eighth grade ball is one of many events the Elks sponsors throughout the year. The Easter Egg Hunt, the Children’s Christmas Party, Hoop Shoot, Americanism Essay Contest, Teen of the Month and Year and the Veteran’s Aramoni Outing are some of the other events. Elks also support the food pantry, Public Action to Deliver Shelter, Lighted Way, Horizon House, Students in Need, local libraries, Dickinson House, the fire department, Shop with a Cop and others in need. The Elks also provide physical/occupation therapy and nurses scholarships.