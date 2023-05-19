Mendota to apply for $8.3M in loans to upgrade wastewater treatment facility

The Mendota City Council approved Monday the application for the first of three revolving loans for upgrades to the wastewater treatment facility.

The $8.3 million loan will be for a new headworks building, with improvements for grit removal, flow measurement and diversion control to the existing lagoon. The proposed project should have a useful life of 20 or more years.

“We bought plenty of land adjacent to the plant when we built it,” said Mayor David Boelk, “so we could do at least one upgrade if not two.”

The low-interest loan will be paid semi-annually over 20 years from the Water Pollution Control Loan Program through the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.