IVCC to offer 4 Teen Career Exploration Camps for ages 13-17

This summer Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education Center will offer four Teen Career Exploration Camps for ages 13-17.

Designed to help students explore future career paths, IVCC faculty and area career professionals have organized these camps with the goal of exposing participants to a variety of careers through interactive discussion and hands-on application.

From 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 20, through Thursday, June 22, Get A Grip: Gears, Drafting, Ions and Pneumatics will be presented as a part of IVCC’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics academy. Participants will learn about the various STEM careers with hands on opportunities as they discover what is needed for a career in STEM. This interactive three-day career exploration camp will focus on occupations in electronics, computer aided drafting and industrial maintenance.

Scrubs IVCC Healthcare Pathways will be offered 9 a.m. to noon Monday, July 10, through Thursday, July 13. With four mornings to learn what it takes in the health care field participants will concentrate on careers in dental health, emergency medical services, pharmacy and nursing.

Grow Ag Technology and Plant Cultivation will run one day 8 a.m. to noon Monday, July 17. Participants will gain hands-on experience with precision agricultural technology and the basic concepts of plant cultivation. There will be an opportunity to engage with Global Positioning System guidance to discover how precision technology is revolutionizing the agricultural industry.

The fourth Teen Career Exploration Camp - Junior Welding Academy is full and closed, however interested students can be added to the waitlist.

For further information visit ivcc.edu/summercamp or to enroll ivcc.edu/enroll or call 815-224-0427.