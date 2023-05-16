Sisters open repurposed furniture shop in Princeton

Sisters Sharon Sarff and Wanda DeLong started repurposing furniture as a means to save money, after they each got married.
Now in retirement, Sarff, a retired sales representative, and DeLong, who worked in a school district, have turned their cost-saving hobby into a second career – and also a check off their bucket list, Sarff said.
Corner Chair Market opened in April at 414 S. Main St., Princeton.
“We said if we’re going to do this we need to be in Princeton,” Sarff said. They both live in LaMoille.
“Princeton is the town to shop.”
The shop is filled with their repurposed and refinished furniture as well as home décor and gifts. Some furniture has been partially painted while the remaining natural woodwork refinished, some pieces have new legs, but each has been given a new look in some way.
They also are working on a schedule for classes.
“You’ll come and create a craft or project of some sort and you’ll get to take it home with you at the end of the day as a ladies night out,” Sarff said.
Sarff and DeLong are accepting furniture projects by appointment. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 815-915-7968.
