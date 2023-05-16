La Salle-Peru High School to host ribbon cutting ceremony for Herbolsheimer Alumni Room

The La Salle-Peru High School Board of Education and administration will officially open the Herbolsheimer Alumni Room on Wednesday, May 17, during the regularly scheduled board meeting.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. with the ribbon cutting happening in the period between the open session action items and closed session.

The high school was able to renovate one of the school district’s primary conference rooms after a donation from the Herbolsheimer family creating a space that celebrates school history in a refined environment. The renovated space includes custom cabinetry, displaying numerous artifacts from school history. It also features a new projector with a retractable screen. The Herbolsheimer Alumni Room will be used for small group administrative, faculty and staff meetings as well as alumni activities.

The room was named in recognition of siblings George L. Herbolsheimer III (1911-1992) and Dr. Henrietta M. Herbolsheimer (1913-1999). George, a member of the L-P Class of 1929, was the co-founder of the Herbolsheimer, Lannon, Henson, Duncan and Reagan law firm, where he practiced law for 57 years. Henrietta, a member of the L-P Class of 1930, became Chief of the Maternal and Child Hygiene Division of the Illinois State Department of Health, where she helped to establish licensing standards for Illinois hospitals and nursing homes.

Members of the Herbolsheimer family expected to be in attendance for the ribbon cutting ceremony are Larry Herbolsheimer, Bob Herbolsheimer, George and Lynn Herbolsheimer and Karlyn Bowman.