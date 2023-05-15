Stage 212 in La Salle offers 2 children’s theater summer camps

Stage 212 in La Salle is offering two children’s theater camps early this summer.

Theatre Basics will meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m. June 5-9, and is for students entering second through fourth grades in the fall. The camp will encourage children to explore their creative side by learning all about theater, from singing and dancing to backstage and tech. Flip flops are not advised.

Audition Bootcamp will meet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 5-9, and is for students entering fifth through 10th grades in the fall. Students will learn all about preparing for a theater audition, best practices and putting their best foot forward. Students will build confidence in a low-risk environment as they prepare for opportunities available in our community this summer. The camp will be focused on auditions in general; it will not be focused only on auditions for the upcoming Children’s Theater production of “The Spongebob Musical.” Flip flops are not advised.

The cost for each camp is $60. Both camps will be hosted by Stage 212 Children’s Theater at Stage 212, and run by Children’s Theater alumni. Pre-registration is required for both camps. Registration options and more information are available online at www.stage212.org.