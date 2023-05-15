Singer/songwriter performs at Lock 16 in La Salle

Chris Vallillo performed “Forgottonia, An Intimate Portrait of Rural Illinois” on Sunday at the Lock 16 Visitor Center in La Salle.

Vallillo performed music he wrote in the last 35 years about Western Illinois, based on his experiences as a folklorist and songwriter in rural Illinois. The show combined music, storytelling and historically accurate narratives for a crowd of about 50 people.

A number of activities led by the Canal Corridor Association will be celebrated throughout the year to commemorate the 175th anniversary. Go to https://iandmcanal.org/events/ to see a full schedule of upcoming events.