OSF St. Paul in Mendota names DAISY Award winner

As a partner in the international DAISY award program that recognizes the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care of nurses, OSF St. Paul Medical Center in Mendota recently presented its DAISY award to Sara Schiefelbein, RN.

Schiefelbein is a registered nurse in the emergency department at OSF St. Paul Medical Center. She has been an OSF Mission Partner for 38 years.

“We truly appreciate the compassionate care that RNs perform every day, and the DAISY award is one way to recognize these dedicated individuals,” said Heather Bomstad, vice president and chief nursing officer for OSF Saint Paul Medical Center, in a news release.

Schiefelbein’s nomination included, “I had the best nurse today. She was so patient and very helpful. I could tell that she has much wisdom to share. She explained to me what I needed to know. She checked back on me when she said she would, which meant a lot. I don’t move very quickly anymore. I never felt like a bother. Thank you for that; I feel that way at my age. Lastly, you talked to me. Most people speak loudly as if I can’t hear.”

The DAISY award program can be found in more than 2,000 healthcare facilities in all 50 states and 14 other countries. OSF HealthCare encourages patients, family members, and fellow staff to recognize caregivers who have provided exceptional care and service by nominating them for an award to honor their dedication. For more information about the DAISY and Sunflower awards or to submit a nomination, visit https://www.osfhealthcarefoundation.org/gratefulpatient/.