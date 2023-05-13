IVCC to offer more than 45 day camps for youth

Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education Center is offering more than 45 day camps for youth this summer, including in person, on campus, teen career camps and live online STEM camps.

Themes for IVCC teen camp ages 13 to 17 include a STEM academy with computer-aided design, electronics and industrial technology; health care pathways inclusive of career exploration, emergency services, dental health, pharmacy and nursing; and an ag technology and plant cultivation program from 8 a.m. to noon.

Available through Black Rocket will be online technology camps of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, including codebreakers, robotic, online, Base Only Xanc (ROBLOX) Makers, with both camp opportunities offered June 12 to 16.

Python Programmers and 3-D Game Design with Utility will be offered June 19 to 23. These virtual technology camps are presented live, led by top teachers with a small break-out session and customer support. Additional online STEAM camps can be found at www.blackrocket.com/online/ivc.

There are 29 in-person classes in June through August. A few highlights are Storytime Yoga for ages 4 to 7, Mindset Matters for Athletes for ages 7 to 17, Battle Bots and Camp Kindness for ages 8 to 12, Empowerment Workshop for Girls ages 7 to 12, and Beats and Jams: Digital Music Production for ages 9 and older.

“With so many exciting opportunities this summer to challenge our area youth, we look forward to helping spark their creativity and expand their education in fun, exciting and creative ways. IVCC is offering some new and amazing camps,” Continuing Education Center and Business Services Manager Kim Koehler said in a news release.

For a full list of classes or to enroll, go to ivcc.edu/summercamp or call 815-224-0427.